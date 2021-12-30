Pepperoni produced by Smithfield recalled for possible bacteria contamination

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. issued a recall of over 10,000 pounds of packaged pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Bacillus cereus is a toxin-producing bacterium that causes vomiting and diarrhea in people. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consuming these products, but those with concerns should contact their healthcare provider.

The product in question is shrink-wrapped, unsliced “Margherita Pepperoni” with the lot code P1931C and an expiration date of Dec. 14. The pepperoni was produced and packaged on June 17 and the possible contamination was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Department of Defense after a routine test.

Anyone who has purchased this product is urged to throw it away or return it to where it was purchased.