1  of  7
Closings
College of the Albemarle- Dare County Dare County Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Jarvisburg Christian Academy Mid-Atlantic Christian University NEAAAT

Over 44K call buttons recalled for risk of failing during emergency

Recalls

The product has been sold at Best Buy, Walmart, on Amazon.com and GreatCall.com nationwide

by: Nicolette Pizzuto

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WKBN) — GreatCall is recalling emergency call buttons over a risk of failing consumers during an emergency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 44,300 buttons from GreatCall have been recalled. The product is called the Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert Devices.

The product has been sold at Best Buy, Walmart, on Amazon.com and GreatCall.com nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using Lively Mobile Plus and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers can contact the company at 800-359-1791, online at GreatCall.com or by email at customerservice@greatcall.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10