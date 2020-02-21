More infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled several popular brands of infant sleepers to prevent the risk of suffocation. This is the latest batch of infant sleeper recalls following infant fatalities reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products. The infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances. The CPSC has proposed banning infant inclined sleep products.

Kolcraft

Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons. The inclined sleep accessory is found in Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet and Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061). The inclined sleeper is the only part of the product being recalled.

Recalled inclined sleeper accessory found in Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063)

Recalled inclined sleeper accessory found in Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061)

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the product was recalled Thursday after infant deaths were reported after the infants rolled from their back onto their stomach or side.

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the sleeper accessory and contact Kolcrat for a $35 voucher to be used on their website or a $20 refund. The voucher is valid until February 20, 2022.

Owners of the product can continue using the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory. About 51,000 bassinets were made.

SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper

Summer Infant

Summer Infant is recalling its SwaddleMe By Your Bed inclined sleepers, with model number 91394.

The recall was issued on January 29 and affects about 46,000 units.

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a full cash refund or voucher.

Evenflo

Pillo Portable Napper

Evenflo is recalling its Pillo Portable Napper inclined sleepers with model number 12132125.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

The sleeper was sold nationwide in stores and online between May 2017 and January 2020 for about $75.

Delta Enterprise Corp.

Delta Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns (This photo is a representative image. Your Incline Sleeper may look different.)

Delta Enterprise Corp. has issued a voluntary recall for multiple incline sleeper models, including:

Beautyrest Beginnings incline sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns

Disney Baby Minne Mouse incline sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns

Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper

Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper

Consumers should immediately stop using Deluxe Incline Sleeper and contact Delta Children for a refund or voucher. There is a recall form on the company’s website.

Graco

Graco is recalling its Little Lounger Rocking Seats to prevent the risk of suffocation.

Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat

About 111,000 units of the impacted model have been sold in the United States.

Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. The model number is located on a label on one of the metal legs.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.

