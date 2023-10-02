PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A bug spray sold at Kroger and Meijer stores nationwide is being recalled because the aerosol containers can rupture and leak, posing injury and laceration hazards.

The recall notice involves the Zevo Fly, Gnat and Fruit Fly Flying Insect Killer3 Value Packs.

The twin pack aerosol containers are shrink-wrapped together. The batch code 3045D185EW3 is printed on the bottom of the aerosol containers or on the shrink-wrap. “Zevo Insect Killer” and “Fly, Gnat & Fruit Fly” and “Kills on Contact” are printed on the shrink-wrap.

If you own this product, stop using it and contact Procter & Gamble for a full refund by filling out a form online at www.zevoinsect.com/recall. You’ll be asked to provide a photo of the bottom of the canister with the lot number visible or a sales receipt. After requesting a refund, throw the product in the trash.

This product was sold in March and April 30 of this year. No other products are affected except this very specific batch. There had been no injuries reported.