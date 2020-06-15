Ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores nationwide recalled for possible E-coli contamination

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to E-coli concerns.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The meat was packaged June 1 and distributed nationwide. The products have the establishment number 46841.

The meat may contain E-coli, according to the food safety and inspection service. The problem was found during a routine inspection, according to inspectors.

No one has reported getting sick from eating the meat products.

Consumers who purchased the meat are urged not to consume it. Throw it away or return the package(s) to the place of purchase.

A detailed list of recalled products is on the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.

Labels provided by FSIS show some of the recalled products were sold at Walmart.

Photo provided by FSIS

Photo provided by FSIS

The raw ground beef items were produced on June 1, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881.

