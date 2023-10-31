PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Frozen burritos have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The USDA announced this month that Don Miguel Foods, based in Dallas, is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burrito products shipped to retail convenience store locations nationwide.

The burrito products were produced on September 27, 2023 and come in 7-oz. individual wax paper packages with “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” and date code D23270 printed on the package.

At this time there have been no confirmed reports of issues related to eating the burritos, the USDA says.