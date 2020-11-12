Food Safety and Inspection Service recalls frozen snacks due to ‘misbranding and undeclared allergen’ issue

(WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a recall on Wednesday of several snack products due to what they call misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The company, Stuffed Foods LLC, located in Wilmington, Massachusetts, has recalled about 1,818 pounds of snack products because of the issue.

FSIS says the product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen snacks include a product called, “Mac & Cheese Bites,” which may actually contain frozen “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers” that were produced on Sept. 28, 2020.

The specific product has been identified as:

“9.75-oz. carton containing a plastic bag with 12 pieces of “Mac & Cheese Bites” and lot code 20272 or package code BEST IF USED BY: MAR 22 2022 on the end panel of the carton.”

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint that a “Mac & Cheese Bite” carton contained “Buffalo Style Chicken Poppers”, officials say.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

Consumers are suggested by the FSIS to not consume the product and thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call David Robinson, President, Stuffed Foods LLC, at (978) 203-0370.

Stay with WAVY.com for more health updates.