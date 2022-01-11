Food Lion recalls in-store prepared salad kits due to possible listeria contamination

SALISBURY, N.C. (WAVY) — Food Lion has recalled in-store prepared salad kits because of possible listeria contamination.

Food Lion says the affected products are Cobb and Chef’s Salad kits that were sold from the deli department between December 26, 2021, and January 10, 2022, with a sell by date of Dec. 30, 2021, to January 10, 2022. A vendor for the salads alerted Food Lion about the issue.

“Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return the item to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s ‘Double Your Money Back Guarantee,'” Food Lion says.