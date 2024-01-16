(WAVY) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Dragonfly Jelly Bars due to a possible choking hazard on Jan. 11.
According to the FDA, the Dragonfly Jelly Bars, which are individually packed in small handbags and backpacks, contain konjac powder which may present as a choking hazard to small children and adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities.
Below are the products being recalled:
|Brand
|Product Name
|Size
|UPC
|Dragonfly
|Jelly Handbag
|11.64oz
|721557357156
|Dragonfly
|Jelly Handbag
|17.63oz
|721557357163
|Dragonfly
|Jelly Backpack
|7.93oz
|721557357170
|Dragonfly
|Jelly Backpack
|28.22oz
|721557357187
There have been no reports of choking or injuries. Those who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to return them to the store of purchase for a refund.
For any additional questions or concerns, contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.