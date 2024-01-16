(WAVY) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Dragonfly Jelly Bars due to a possible choking hazard on Jan. 11.

According to the FDA, the Dragonfly Jelly Bars, which are individually packed in small handbags and backpacks, contain konjac powder which may present as a choking hazard to small children and adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities.

Below are the products being recalled: Brand Product Name Size UPC Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 11.64oz 721557357156 Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 17.63oz 721557357163 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 7.93oz 721557357170 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 28.22oz 721557357187

There have been no reports of choking or injuries. Those who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

Courtesy: FDA

For any additional questions or concerns, contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.