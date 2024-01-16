(WAVY) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Dragonfly Jelly Bars due to a possible choking hazard on Jan. 11.

According to the FDA, the Dragonfly Jelly Bars, which are individually packed in small handbags and backpacks, contain konjac powder which may present as a choking hazard to small children and adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities.

Below are the products being recalled:

BrandProduct NameSizeUPC
DragonflyJelly Handbag11.64oz721557357156
DragonflyJelly Handbag17.63oz721557357163
DragonflyJelly Backpack7.93oz721557357170
DragonflyJelly Backpack28.22oz721557357187

There have been no reports of choking or injuries. Those who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

  • Courtesy: FDA
  • Courtesy: FDA
  • Courtesy: FDA

For any additional questions or concerns, contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.