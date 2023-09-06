PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling some of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food due to salmonella concerns.

The Hi-Pro Plus was only sold in 5-pound bags, the company says, with lot code 1000016385 and a best buy date of 4/30/2024.

The voluntary recall came after a single sample of the dog food tested positive for salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the FDA says.

Anyone who bought the food is asked to not feed it to their pets and to wash and sanitize food bowls. For more information, you can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com