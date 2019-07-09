Breaking News
Disney recalls ‘Toy Story 4’ Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

(WRIC) — Heads up, parents! A plush toy from the hit movie “Toy Story 4” has been recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

Disney recalled 80,000 11″ Forky plush toys after the “googly” plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Although no incidents have been reported, consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or for additional information, email (personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com).

