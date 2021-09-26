DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizzas recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

(WAVY) — Officials from Nestlé USA, Inc. say they are recalling a limited amount of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizza due to a potential mislabeling and undeclared soy which is a known allergen.



The affected pizzas products are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizza but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Pizza.



The three-meat pizzas have soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles which could cause an allergic reaction to people who are allergic to soy.

The product below has been recalled:

26 oz. boxes, containing pizza in a tray with a plastic overwrap, labeled, “DiGiorno Crispy Pan Pepperoni Pizza” with a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code 1181510721. The “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code appear on the side of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the frozen pizzas.

