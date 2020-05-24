Conagra Brands recalls Healthy Choice frozen chicken, turkey bowls due to ‘foreign matter contamination’

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — As an expansion to the recall on April 10, Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling about 276,872 pounds of Healthy Choice “not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products” due to possibly containing extraneous material, specifically “small rocks.”

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on May 22 stating that the contaminants are at a “high” health risk making it a Class 1 recall.

“This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the description of a Class 1 recall on the USDA website.

The products were produced on various dates at the Russellville, Ark. and Marshall, Mo. establishments and shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

The original recall now includes the following products:

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls

Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls

The following additional products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

On April 10, Conagra Brands, Inc., recalled approximately 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products produced on Jan. 23, 2020. The products bear establishment number “EST P115” inside the USDA Mark of inspection.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

These items were also shipped to retail locations nationwide and exported to Canada.

The firm received additional consumer complaints about rocks being in the products, but there have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the USDA news release.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

