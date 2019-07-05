Company recalls pig ear dog treats over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON (CNN/WAVY) — There’s a new warning for pet owners.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating after a brand of pig ear dog treats were found to be possibly contaminated with salmonella.

An image of the product label provided by the FDA.

The CDC says the Michigan Department of Agriculture gathered treats from Pet Supplies Plus locations where ill people reportedly bought the products. Tests found strains of salmonella in the treats — but the strain linked with an outbreak of the virus.

Forty-five people across 13 states — including South Carolina and Pennsylvania — have been diagnosed with salmonella related illness.

None of these cases are confirmed to be a result of purchasing pig ears from pet supplies plus.

The FDA says the salmonella discovered in the treats can infect people — either from handling the treats or directly from your dog once they’ve become ill.

Pet Supplies Plus has recalled bulk pig ear treats sold in its stores nationwide. Those are the kind it puts in open bins and sells individually.

Pre-packaged branded pig ears have not been recalled.

The FDA says pets with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Some pets will have decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Other pets can be carriers of the virus, where they appear health — and can infect other animals or people, the FDA says.

People whose pets have consumed the recalled pig ears or are exhibiting any of these symptoms are asked to call their veterinarian.