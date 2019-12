CATSMO LLC recalls smoked salmon due to potential contamination

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A smoked salmon manufacturer issued a recall out of concern for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

CATSOMO LLC recalled its Cold Smoked Salmon product, which comes in vacuum-sealed plastic packages as a four ounces, eight ounces, and a one-pound size in either plain or flavored and whole fillets and specialty cuts, according to a company statement.

Here is the complete list of products impacted by the recall:



Batch/Lot

(indicated on label) Product Description (INDICATED ON LABEL) Expiration Date (indicated on label) 7408 NOVA SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7409 DANIEL BOULUD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7409 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7412 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7414 SCOTTISH SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7414 LOIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE NO SKIN SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 GOLD WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 PASTRAMI WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7415 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7417 1lb SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7417 4oz SCOTTISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7417 PASTRAMI SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7420 4oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz DOUBLE SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7420 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7421 BOURBON PEPPER SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7421 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD BAJA SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7424 8oz DANIEL BOULUD HIGHLAND SMOKED

SALMON 12/11/2019 7424 GOLD SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7427 FIRST COURSE SLICED SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7430 NOVA WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7430 SCOTTISH WHOLE SMOKED SALMON 12/15/19 OR 12/16/19 7432 8oz PASTRAMI SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz GOLD SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz RED BEET SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz BOURBON PEPPER SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz IRISH SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz GRAVELOX SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019 7432 4oz ORGANIC SMOKED SALMON 12/11/2019

The manufacturer says no illness have been reported in connection to the products in question.

The company issued the recall after a routine FDA environmental sampling and analysis resulted in the possibility of contamination.

LATEST STORIES: