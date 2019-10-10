Blue Bell recalls Butter Crunch half gallons over potential foreign object contamination

BRENHAM, Texas (WJHL) – Blue Bell Ice Cream has issued a recall for certain half-gallon Butter Crunch ice cream products because they may contain plastic.

The company says a consumer reported finding a piece of a plastic tool in one of the products.

“The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product,” Blue Bell said in the recall. “In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.”

The company says the incident happened on August 26 at its Sylacauga, Alabama plant and only products manufactured on a specific production line are being recalled.

The recalled products have the code “082621222” on the lid.

The affected products were distributed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Blue Bell says it has instructed stores to pull the recalled products from shelves.

No injuries have been reported.

The company says consumers who purchased one of the recalled items can return it to the place where it was purchased.