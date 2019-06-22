Alma Pak recalls frozen berries that might have Norovirus

ALMA, Ga. (WAVY) – Alma Pak recalled products that have frozen blackberries due to a possible contamination for Norovirus.

After a recent FDA testing of frozen blackberries tested positive for Norovirus, Alma Pak voluntarily recalled products that have them.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes vomiting, severe nausea and diarrhea.

Although most symptoms associated with Norovirus last no longer than 48 hours, young children, elderly, and people with weak immune systems are in risk of developing longer and severe symptoms.

The recalled products are Great Value Frozen Blackberries which are sold at Walmart stores including the ones here in Virginia, and Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries sold at Save-A-Lot.

For more information, you may visit the FDA site here.

Credit – FDA