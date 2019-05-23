6K pounds of soup recalled over possible plastic contamination

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday Blount Fine Foods recalled about 6,690 pounds of soup, because it may be contaminated with plastic.

The company made the ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup April 26.

PHOTOS: Labels of recalled soup

The recall affects the following products:

16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.

The recalled containers have P-13130 inside the USDA inspection marker.

This recall only impacts Panera Bread at Home products. It does not include any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants.

If you have questions about the products or recall, contact Blount Fine Foods at 866-674-4519.