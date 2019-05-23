62K pounds of beef recalled due to possible E.coli contamination

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 13: Robert Laurenzo prepares cuts of beef at Laurenzo’s Italian Center on January 13, 2014 in North Miami Beach, Florida. Although the store has been able keep costs down, across the rest of country the price of U.S. beef at wholesale has set new record highs,, with tight supplies […]

WASHINGTON (WTEN) — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recalling more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

The beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019, and bear the establishment number “EST. 788“ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A list of products subjected to the recall as released on the USDA’s website.

The affected products were shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.

The USDA says the products may be in institutional facility freezers. Anyone who has the affected products should not use them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

According to officials, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of affected products.