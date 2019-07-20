‘Ready bags’ help families of children with cancer during their darkest moments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers turned out Friday to help families with children diagnosed with cancer.

State Farm agents came together in Chesapeake to make “ready bags” for the Roc Solid Foundation.

The foundation was created to help those families affected, and provides a number of services from handing out the bags to building playsets for the kids.

State Farm agent Terry Friar helped plan the event because he knows firsthand the difficulties of childhood cancer.

His daughter was diagnosed with leukemia in 2012 and he received a “ready bag.”

“It was kinda hard. I probably stopped three times on the way home to cry. It made it difficult to go home and get stuff together,” he said.

Friar says he was grateful many other State Farm agents showed up to give back.

“My heart is full at the moment to see all my peers here take time out of their day to do this,” he said.

Christina Johnson is also grateful for the “ready bag.”

Her son David was diagnosed with cancer when he was 1.

She says the bag filled with items such as blankets, tablets, soap and even hair ties, reminded her she also needed to take care of herself.

“Sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves, especially when you get a diagnosis like that. You just want to be by your child’s side, but at the same time, if you don’t care for yourself, how can you care for your child?” she said.

To get involved with “ready bags” or to host donation drives for hygiene items, you can call (757) 966-5500 or visit their website.

Ready bag coordinator Bryan Selliti says these small gifts mean more to families than people understand.

“We want this bag to be the light inside the tunnel. We want families to feel important during their cancer journey. The world of cancer can be a very scary and tough journey to navigate. These ready bags are here to follow the family to provide that light,” he said.