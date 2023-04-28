WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After months of questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens, the team and Jackson announced that they agreed to a five-year deal Thursday afternoon.

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

Earlier this year, the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. Other teams offering Jackson a deal was a possibility, but in the end, he’ll stay with the team that drafted him in 2018.

Dealing with injuries, Jackson has played just 12 games in each of the past two seasons. His contract discussions were impacted by durability concerns.

Without Jackson, the Ravens missed the playoffs in 2021 and lost in the wild card round in 2022. Jackson led the Ravens to their only playoff win since 2014, in 2020. His most impressive season was in 2019, when the Ravens went 14-2 and Jackson was named MVP.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported that Jackson’s five-year deal will make him the NFL’s highest paid player with a $260 million deal, over what Jalen Hurts was just paid by the Eagles. Hurts received a five-year, $255 million deal, with $110 million guaranteed and $179 million guaranteed in the case of an injury.

DC News Now will continue to follow the Jackson situation.