Rain-saturated ground increases risk for falling trees

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Saturated soil from days of rain could put trees at risk for falling and homes at risk for flooding.

Once the ground is saturated, a strong gust of wind may be all it takes to topple a tree.

Unfortunately, it happened just last week in Northern Virginia when a tree came crashing down on a home and killed a woman.

Those who have been in Hampton Roads awhile will remember what days of rain before a storm can do.

Just a little less then two years ago, Hurricane Matthew came through after days of rain.

People whose homes had never flooded before found themselves underwater. Some are still rebuilding.

Then there was Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

Saturated soil combined with high winds toppled trees left and right. The root systems just couldn’t hold up — and down they went.

Now, no big storms are in the forecast right now, but experts say this is the time to take action.

Norfolk’s emergency management director, Jim Redick, says everyone in Hampton Roads should have flood insurance.

It takes 30 days to kick in so you want to sign up before a storm is forecast.

Also, while city crews are out clearing storm drains to prevent flooding, you can help by picking up trash and yard clippings so they don’t clog the drains.

As for those trees, Virginia Beach Arborist Susan French recommends you maintain them throughout the year.

You can find a list of certified experts at treesaregood.org.