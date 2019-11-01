Racist, discriminatory Facebook posts are bogus, Beach candidate says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Facebook page with the title Virginia News Source is not authentic, according to Virginia Beach School Board candidate Robert Dean, who co-founded the organization.

Dean is running for the seat in the Rose Hall district.

The page includes slurs against Mexican-Americans, African-Americans and Jewish Americans — plus criticism of funding for surgery for trans kids.

Dean disowned the comments Friday afternoon, saying that when it comes to education, “all kids need to be treated equally, regardless of their color, race or sexual orientation.”

Dean says the page and the comments on it completely bogus. The head of the teachers union doesn’t care and her union has endorsed one of Dean’s opponents. An advocate for trans kids is outraged.

“The Facebook post that I saw regarding the image of a trans child, which was a trans female, was really derogatory,” said Stacie Walls, CEO of the LGBT Life Center in Norfolk.

It’s on a page that criticizes the use of state funds for gender reassignment surgery.

“The school board needs to have representatives who are inclusive for all kids.”

Dean co-founded Virginia News Source nearly 20 years ago. He says he left it in 2008, and never posted any of the messages, nor did co-founder Morris Roe.

Dean says it’s a fabricated page created by political rivals. The head of the teachers’ union says that doesn’t matter.

“I’ve heard Robert Dean many times in many different forums,” said Kelly Walker, President of the Virginia Beach Education Association. “I still am very concerned that his viewpoints are in line with that particular publication and that really concerns me.”

Dean denies that, although he says he’s proud of what Virginia News Source accomplished in investigating fraud and government waste. The postings run from 2011 thru 2018, and Dean says he left VNS three years before they began.