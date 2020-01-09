Raccoon who encountered 3 dogs tests positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon that tested positive for rabies encountered at least three dogs in the Poquoson area, the Peninsula Health District says.
The encounters happened on private property in the area of Islander Way and Poquoson Ave.
Anyone with information about any possible exposure to the animal is asked to call the health department at 757-594-7340.
The district is reminding pet owners that rabies is fatal, but preventable under these guidelines.
- Vaccinate your pets.
- Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.
- Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.
- Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.