Raccoon who encountered 3 dogs tests positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A raccoon that tested positive for rabies encountered at least three dogs in the Poquoson area, the Peninsula Health District says.

The encounters happened on private property in the area of Islander Way and Poquoson Ave.

Anyone with information about any possible exposure to the animal is asked to call the health department at 757-594-7340.

The district is reminding pet owners that rabies is fatal, but preventable under these guidelines.