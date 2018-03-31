Rabid raccoon found in Azalea Acres area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a sick raccoon found in the Azalea Acres/Azalea Lakes neighborhood on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was picked up after it had a run-in with a dog in the 5800 block of Hartwick Drive, according to the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

Officials transported the raccoon to the Virginia Department of Laboratory Services in Richmond to be tested.

The dog that had the encounter with the raccoon was vaccinated against rabies and there are no reports of human exposure.

If you have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.