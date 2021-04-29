Q&A session on return plans for Tidewater Gardens residents happening Thursday night, info fair happening Friday

The 618 unit Tidewater Gardens public housing project was built in the 1950’s.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A phone-in Q&A session will be held Thursday night for current and relocated residents in the Tidewater Gardens area of Norfolk.

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority says anyone who was relocated due to the St. Paul’s neighborhood revitalization project can get a home in the new community.

Thursday’s session runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The dial in number is +1 (657) 220-3242. The conference room is 837-780-428.

There will also be an in-person information fair on Friday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. on Walke Street for residents to ask questions.

Demolition has already begun on Tidewater Gardens as part of the St. Paul’s project. Young Terrace and Calvert Square public housing complexes are also slated to be demolished.

Last year, a lawsuit was filed by residents and other entities who felt the project would further segregate and disadvantage Black residents. They were also concerned that replacement units wouldn’t be constructed before the current complex is leveled.

Groundbreaking on the new buildings is estimated for June and completion is slated for 2022.