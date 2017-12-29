Protecting pipes and pets during this cold blast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The lower the temperatures go, the higher the chance your pipes could freeze, or worse, burst. There are some simple steps you can take to reduce your risk.

First, close the vents or crawl space doors outside of your house.

“Most of our freezing pipe situations in our area are related to an improperly closed crawl space,” said Jeff Hux with Norfolk Plumbing, Inc.

Hux also recommends opening cabinets if your sink is on an outside wall in the kitchen or bathroom; that will let warm air inside.

Also, drip your faucets.

Your pipes aren’t the only things at risk in freezing weather. Your pets can suffer too. Cold air, sleet and snow can lead to chapped paws and itchy flaking skin or worse.

Here are some tips from the SPCA:

Dry your pets as soon as they come inside. Make sure you get their feet and in between their toes.

Bathe your pets as little as possible during cold spells because washing too often removes essential oils.

Massage petroleum jelly on their paws to protect them before going outside.

Never shave your pet in the winter. A longer coat will keep him warmer.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s probably too cold for your pet. So keep animals inside.

