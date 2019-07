VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It took firefighters about three hours to fully extinguish a fire at a private landfill in Virginia Beach on Wednesday night.

It started around 7:30 p.m. at the landfill on Centerville Turnpike, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. Firefighters had to shuttle water in due to lack of hydrants in the area. No injuries were reported, and fire crews started clearing the scene around 10:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.