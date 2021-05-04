Pritzker administration boosts spending proposal for adults with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — According to a letter from the Department of Human Services, the Pritzker administration has revised its budget plan upwards from $77 million to $122 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

The increase in state spending, combined with additional matching federal funds made available from the American Rescue Plan, would amount to a $1/hour pay raise for workers who care for adults with disabilities. However, direct support professionals who care for children with disabilities would not see any pay raise, the letter said.