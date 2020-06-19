Prince William County jail board ends ICE program

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County’s jail staff will no longer participate in the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) program.

The Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the program with ICE that has been in place since 2007.

The agreement involves county jail staff members alerting ICE officials anytime they have arrested an undocumented person. The jail could then hold anyone in the country illegally for up to 48 hours and transfer them to ICE custody.

The program with the ICE is set to expire on Tuesday, June 30.

