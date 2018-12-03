Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Investigative
Taking Back the Community
Clear the Shelters
Tragedy in Va Beach
Top Stories
Video: Top Stories for July 12
Top Stories
Sen. Kaine holding roundtable in Hampton on maternal health
Case against 19-year-old charged in Norfolk bank robbery moves forward
Va. Beach man sentenced after pleading guilty to prostitution charges
Videos, photos taken at local spas without clients’ knowledge, sheriff’s office says
Video Center
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings
Forecast
Hurricane Guide
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Heat Index
Weather Blog
WAVY Webcams
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
Admirals
Tides
ODU Football
High School
Auto Racing
MLB
NBA
NFL
NHL
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Living Local
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Guides
Summer Camp Guide
Clear the Shelters
HR Show
Entertainment
Fashion
Financial
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
In The Kitchen
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Top Stories
Pet Pal of the Week: Rocky
Top Stories
Audience: Rolling With the Bulls 2019
Proper Septic System Maintenance
Show and Tell: Camp Pipsico!
Community Health & Wellness: Bryant & Stratton College hosting resource fairs
Experts
About Us
Contact WAVY
Meet the Team
Advertise
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
WAVY TV Schedule
Alexa
Mobile Apps
Report It!
Text Alerts
Work for WAVY
Search
Search
Search
President
VIDEO: Squadrons honor Bush with missing man formation flyover
Watch Live: George HW Bush ceremonies in Texas
George H.W. Bush’s casket arrives by train for funeral in College Station, Texas
Dartmouth High graduate performs at Bush’s funeral
Bryant president reflects on friendship with George HW Bush
More President Headlines
6 key moments from the funeral for President George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush honored in state funeral service
Retired Secret Service Agent remembers protecting George H.W. Bush
Local historian details former president’s military training in RI
“Bush 4141” locomotive will take former president to final resting place
8 squadrons from Oceana to honor George H.W. Bush
Mail delivery suspended Wednesday for national day of mourning
Watch Live: George HW Bush arriving at the Capitol to lie in state
George H.W. Bush’s casket arrives in Washington to lie in state at U.S. Capitol
Touching cartoon shows George H.W. Bush reunited with wife, daughter in heaven
Don't Miss
Half-Off Hampton Roads
Living Local – Summer Camp Guide
Auto Racing Challenge