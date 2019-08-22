President Trump signs bill to name Virginia Beach post office after shooting victim Ryan Keith Cox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill to name a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan Keith Cox.

Cox was one of the 12 victims of the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. According to witness accounts, Cox is credited with sacrificing his life to save colleagues.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) introduced the bill to rename the post office at 2509 George Mason Drive in honor of Cox.

A White House official notified Congresswoman Luria Wednesday night that the President had signed the bill.

“Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth will never forget Keith Cox’s courageous efforts to save his fellow Virginians,” Congresswoman Luria said. “The post office building will serve as a permanent reminder of his bravery and sacrifice. It’s an honor to recognize a true community hero.”

Seeing Keith’s name on that post office will remind all of us of his bravery and sacrifice. I am honored to recognize a true community hero. (2/2) — Representative Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) August 22, 2019

10 On Your Side spoke to Christi Dewar days after the tragedy. She was in Building 2 at the Municipal Center when she saw people running down the halls yelling ‘active shooter.’ She said she came across Cox, who could have taken refuge from the gunman, but instead said, “I’ve got to see if anybody else needs help.”

Dewar said she reached out to Cox’s parents after the shooting to let them know how brave her son was that day.