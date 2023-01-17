WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Golden State Warriors visited the White House for the first time since President Barack Obama was in office. This is the fourth time the team has won the playoffs and received an opportunity to come to Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The Golden State Warriors are always welcome in this White House,” President Joe Biden said.

Tuesday, Biden welcomed the 2022 NBA champs, the Golden State Warriors to the White House.

“A team that plays with joy, with drive, to be their best, and reflects the vibrancy of the bay and the culture of our country,” President Biden said.

Even though he made a visit like this during the Obama administration, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry says it’s always a special experience

“It’s all amazing and we’re creating memories,” Curry said.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says a visit to the White House gives him and his players a chance to talk to the president about the issues facing the country.

“To be here in Washington and being apart of that conversation is, it’s humbling it really is,” Kerr said.

The team was here for the same reason in 2015, but missed visits for their second and third championship titles after tangling with former President Donald Trump.

“The vibe is obviously different in the sense of accepting people from different walks, different backgrounds and actually walking that walk,” Curry said.

The president and vice president were given team jerseys and both Curry and Kerr, who say there is still hope they will have reason to return again next year.