President Jimmy Carter to undergo procedure to relieve pressure on brain from falls

FILE-In this Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project, in Nashville, Tenn. Carter has been hospitalized after an another fall at his home in Plains, Ga. A statement from The Carter Center says Carter suffered “a minor pelvic fracture” on Monday, Oct. 21 but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(NBC) – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital Monday and is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls, The Carter Center said.

The procedure is set for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center statement said.

In October, Carter turned 95, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Later that month, the former president fractured his pelvis when he fell at his home, the Carter Center said at the time. The fracture was called minor.

He fell earlier this fall at his home and received stitches above his brow. He was reported to be feeling fine after that late September incident.

Carter, the 39th president, said in August 2015 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo treatment for several melanoma spots on his brain and liver. He had previously had a mass removed from his liver that was melanoma.

He said months later that an MRI scan showed his cancer was gone.

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.



