President Donald Trump approves N.C. Disaster Declaration

(WNCT) — President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of North Carolina and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Isaias from July 31 to August 4.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Isaias in the counties of Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, and Pitt.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

