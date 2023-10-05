SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Several power lines were knocked down after a three-vehicle crash on Hampton Roads Parkway in Suffolk Thursday.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue (SFR) said just before 11 a.m. they responded to the scene at the intersection of Hampton Roads Parkway and Lee Hall Avenue.

Photos provided by SFR showed a car with significant front-end damage.

The investigation revealed a driver ran off the road around 9:50 a.m. and struck a sign, two light poles and two parked vehicles.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The person’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Another photo of the crash at Hampton Roads Parkway and Lee Hall Avenue in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Dominion Energy crews also responded to address the damaged power lines.

There is no word what caused the driver to crash.