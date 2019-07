NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A power outage in Norfolk is affecting nearly a thousand of residents and traffic lights early Monday morning.

Officials say that 981 customers are out of power early Monday morning with traffic lights out at Tidewater Drive and Brambleton Avenue and St. Julian Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

The estimated time of restoration will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.