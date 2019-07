CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – (WAVY) — Crews are currently investigating power outages that are affecting all of Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island.

According to Cape Hatteras Electric Company, the cause of the outage is still being investigated and they are working to restore power.

At approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning, the power to Hattera and Ocracoke Island has been restored.

Power has been restored to all of Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island. Thank you again for your patience this morning. We apologize for the unexpected inconvenience!



If your power did not come back on, please call 866-511-9862. #OBX — Cape Hatteras EC (@CHEMC09) June 29, 2019

