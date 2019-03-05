Potholes popping up on I-64 near High Rise Bridge, damaging vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is on pothole patrol after receiving multiple reports of issues between I-464 and the High Rise Bridge.

“I heard a big bang. I wasn’t sure exactly what happened. Then I noticed on my dashboard it said low tire pressure. When I noticed the car started slowing down, it started shaking and I realized I hit a pothole,” said Lisa Foreman-Tisdale. “As I’m sitting here for two and a half hours waiting for a tow truck, nine cars came in front of me and every single one had a flat tire.”

Multiple viewers say a pothole on I-64 east between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard has caused flat tires and damage to their cars.

“The way it hit, it felt like an actual explosion. I thought that my axle broke off because it was that hard, that bump and that’s why I was like ‘did I hit somebody or did somebody run into me?’,” said Lanza Williams.

A VDOT spokesman says the Customer Service Center has received more than 30 calls for pavement repair since the beginning of February. He also says the contractor for the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Project made emergency repairs Monday night to a pothole on I-64 east between the High Rise Bridge and Great Bridge Boulevard.

The spokesman also says the contractor’s initial plan included setting aside Thursday evenings to review and repair pavement in that nine-mile stretch. They have now added more worknights to try to stay ahead of those pothole problems.

He also says the type of asphalt will soon change because of the weather and that will hopefully bring more permanent repairs.

How to report a pothole

A good thing to remember – reporting a pothole is your responsibility, if you want it to be fixed. To report a pothole on a state-maintained roadway, which encompasses most highways and interstates, check out the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

To report a pothole on a state-maintained road in North Carolina, call NCDOT at 1 (877) 368-4968. You can also contact NCDOT online at http://www.ncdot.gov/.

To report a pothole on a city-maintained roadway, find the info for your city below:

Chesapeake: You can report a pothole here in the City of Chesapeake. Or call (757) 382-CITY.

You can report a pothole in the City of Chesapeake. Or call (757) 382-CITY. Hampton: If you need to report a pothole in Hampton, call the city’s Customer Call Center at 311 or (757) 727-8311 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. You can also get answers to frequently asked questions on the city website.

If you need to report a pothole in Hampton, call the city’s Customer Call Center at 311 or (757) 727-8311 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., seven days a week. You can also get answers to frequently asked questions on the Newport News: To report a pothole in Newport News call (757) 933-2311.

To a pothole in Newport News call (757) 933-2311. Norfolk: Call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510. Or you can fill out the report a pothole form on the city website.

Call the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510. Or you can fill out the on the city website. Portsmouth: Report a pothole by calling the Public Works Department at (757) 393-8666 or via this online form.

Report a pothole by calling the Public Works Department at (757) 393-8666 or via this Suffolk: Go to the Suffolk Citizen Connections section of the city’s website to report a pothole.

Go to the section of the city’s website to report a pothole. Virginia Beach: Click here to fill out the form to report a pothole. You can also email VB311@vbgov.com. Try to provide the specific address of the pothole or the two cross streets.

Can I File a Claim for Damage to My Vehicle?

If you hit a pothole while driving and it damages your vehicle, VDOT says you have a legal right to submit a damage claim. Claims are investigated case-by-case. Investigators review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, if VDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

If you have questions about damage claims, contact VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623).

Why Do So Many Potholes Occur in the Spring?

Spring temperatures warm the cold pavement, melting and evaporating ice. This creates air pockets that can eventually cause the pavement to break up. A winter of heavy snow or rain and several freeze-thaw cycles can mean a big pothole season ahead.

Why don’t some pothole repairs last long?

There are several reasons why VDOT says a newly filled pothole may reopen: