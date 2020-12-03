Post Office to close Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Post Office announced Wednesday that locations will be closed for the holidays this season.

The offices will be closed on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 All locations will be open after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Officials say that some locations may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24.

While there are not any plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31, customers should check with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Officials also said that blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by early closing on Dec. 24. Mail in boxes with a final collection time after noon may be picked up earlier.

For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.

Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times on Dec. 24 can visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Office locations that may be open later.