HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call on the 600 block of Grimes Road, just after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased man inside the home. They also identified items consistent with the making meth.

As a precautionary measure, Hampton Police have closed Grimes Road between E. Pembroke Avenue and Kensington Drive, and several homes have been evacuated.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia State Police Hazmat team have been contacted and will be assisting with the investigation.