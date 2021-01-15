Supreme Court Building in Richmond evacuated after possible bomb threat, 9th Street is closed

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A possible bomb threat has been reported near the Virginia Supreme Court building in Richmond.

Jackie DeFusco, Virginia Capitol Bureau reporter with our Richmond sister station is on the scene working to get more information.

1:30 p.m. — Police are stopping traffic at the intersection of E. Franklin St and N. 8th St as well as other nearby streets downtown near the building.

1:27 p.m. — The Supreme Court Building at 100 N. 9th Street is being evacuated. People nearby are asked to avoid the area. Police are on the scene.

1:09 p.m. — Possible bomb threat reported.

