PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth woman was found guilty in the death of a 2-year-old, on Friday.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Talaysia S. Nelson guilty of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse/neglect.

Nelson and the child’s father, Rocky A. Mugynei II, were arrested in connection with the child’s death in February of 2021.

Nelson opted to be sentenced by the judge who presided over her jury trial. She will appear in court on August 28 for sentencing.