Portsmouth to vote on casino permits on Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council is expected to vote on permits for a proposed casino on Tuesday night.

They’ll consider a request to re-zone the land where developers want to put the casino as an entertainment district, and consider a request for permits to run the hotel and casino there.

The vote is set to happen in their 5 p.m. meeting.

The proposed $300 million casino would be located off Victory Boulevard, near where it intersects with I-264. It could open as soon as fall 2022.

But construction of an accompanying hotel through developer Rush Street Gaming is more complicated. A second scenario under a development agreement signed in May 2020 would require Rush Street Gaming to build the hotel under certain circumstances dealing with Norfolk’s proposed casino. If not, the city could bring another developer.

Norfolk plans to bring in a $500 million casino across the Elizabeth River near Harbor Park. New renderings show a different design, with an infinity pool overlooking the ballpark.