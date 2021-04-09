Portsmouth to swear in Angel Jones as new city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth is set to swear in its new city manager on Friday afternoon.

The virtual swearing-in ceremony for Angel Jones is happening at 2 p.m.

Jones is the former city manager for the City of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said Jones was in the top tier of candidates city council got from their headhunting firm, but she wasn’t originally the council’s choice.

Back in January, council voted 4-3 to appoint former City Councilman Danny Meeks to the position even though he never submitted an application and was considered unqualified for the job. The council eventually revoted against appointing Meeks, but extended the application window until Jan. 20, allowing him to apply.

The developments led to protests in support and against Meeks’ potential appointment.

Council also considered local businesswoman and former city employee Sunshine Swinson, but she was facing pending welfare fraud criminal charges. In March, Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth), Swinson’s attorney, said he was “100% confident Swinson would be cleared of the charges.”

Look for more coverage of Jones’ swearing in later today.