Portsmouth teen recalls getting struck by lightning

PORTSMOUTH, V.a (wavy – Portsmouth teen ShyAnne Headly showed Ten On Your Side pictures of her red and swollen face, as she recounted the terrifying experience she went through last week.

“All of a sudden I get this burning feeling, my body burning, my skin is burning, like someone dumped hot water,” said ShyAnne.

Her mother Wendi Johnson heard her yell out in pain.

“I was on the phone with ShyAnne’s boyfriend’s mom, and we were having a normal conversation, and both of us said at the same time ‘that was a big lightning strike,'” said Johnson.

Johnson says her daughter’s body continued to get red.

“You could actually pull your hand a good distance from her ear and face and still feel the heat,” said Johnson.

So she rushed ShyAnne to the Hospital where they did a few tests.

They diagnosed her with a lightning injury and she left with redness, swelling and bruising around her eyes. She also had what she thinks is a burn mark on one of her nails.

“My mom always warned us don’t shower when it’s lightning outside and I’m like yeah, okay, whatever. You know, I’ve always done dishes, not a problem. And now, I can say it’s not a myth,” said Johnson.

Chief meteorologist Don Slater says on the roof of any house there’s a metal exhaust pipe, and that was likely struck.

“So if lightning hits the roof of the house, it can hit that metal travel through the piping, even through the water because water’s a conductor of electricity and can strike someone taking a shower or washing their hands,” said Slater.

ShyAnne just wanted to wash her hair, now she’s left with a few marks and one important message to tell her friends.

“Don’t shower when it’s thundering and lightning,” she said.