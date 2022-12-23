PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- The 50-year-old steeple at Cradock Baptist Church in Portsmouth blew over Friday as winds raged across the area, taking out power for thousands.

“Almost a Christmas miracle. Nobody was hit. Nobody’s car was hit,” Erin Bracy, the church’s Event Director, said of the steeple toppling over.

Bracy had just finished preparing the church for the Christmas Eve candlelit service. She says the timing of the incident couldn’t have been worse.

“Super not good, with Christmas Eve service tomorrow night and everything going on,” she said. “Just kind of scary, thank God it didn’t hit anybody.”

Church staff is working to get repairs underway as soon as possible.

“Gotta get a roofer out here to tarp it up, because we can see daylight,” she said.