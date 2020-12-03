Portsmouth school board set to vote on school name changes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth school board will consider changing school names during a special virtual meeting on Thursday.

The district agenda shows board members will vote on “consideration to rename certain schools.”

WAVY.com reported some people have requested the district change the names of Woodrow Wilson High and James Hurst and John Tyler Elementary schools. Those schools are named after people who had racist views.

The name change requests came after the death of George Floyd and calls for equality earlier this year.

Thousands of people signed a petition to rename Wilson High, to Manor High. That was the school’s name in the 1970s, when it opened after desegregation.

The school district held two public hearings, where dozens of people spoke to school leaders. Many people were in favor of the proposed changes.

Some were against it because they said the changes would cost too much.

The superintendent estimates it could cost around $450,000 to rename all three schools.

The meeting is scheduled to start online at 5:30 p.m.