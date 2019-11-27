Portsmouth residents’ home and cars damaged in early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still trying to figure out who shot and injured a man on Constitution Avenue in Portsmouth early Wednesday morning.

Residents on the street say their homes and cars were hit by bullets too.

One woman said she is terrified, another says they’re looking to move from the neighborhood because they thought it would be more safe.

But all of them want something to change.

At 12:30 a.m., normally the only thing heard on Constitution Avenue in Portsmouth is the passing of cars.

Resident Heather Wilson said that’s why she never had a problem coming home that late.

“Last night, I didn’t, and we call that ‘God winks,’ when things don’t go as planned and you don’t know why,” she said. She woke to gunfire this morning.

“Terror at first. It honestly sounded like it was in the house,” she said.

Police say a man was shot on Wilson’s street at 12:30 a.m. Heather says it was right in front of her home.

“To hear [gunfire] that rapid that long, and to not know where it’s coming from, it’s like opening your door and there is a war going on,” she said.

And she saw the bullets didn’t only hit the man.

“… I’m like what is on my car and as the cops are walking around one shines a flashlight on it and I was like ‘That’s a gunshot,'” she said.

There were at least seven bullets that struck her and her boyfriend’s cars.

Then, next door, one bullet actually entered Anne Bremer’s home.

“We got up and we found in my husband’s bathroom downstairs that there is quite a large bullet hole here,” said Bremer.

The bullet came in through the window and hit the wall on the other side of the room.

“It would have been in my husband’s head and we’re just very grateful,” she said.

She is also shaken up and sees a need for change.

“The crime rate has been going up in this neighborhood, and up and up and up, and unless we get together to come up with solutions to do something, then … we’re not going to get what we deserve as a community because we’re not speaking up about what’s happening.”

Officers say the man who was shot is expected to survive.

Bremer says she and her neighbors will head to the next City Council meeting in hopes of bringing attention to a rise in crime. They hope to work out a solution with law enforcement.