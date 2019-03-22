Portsmouth Public Schools is looking for teachers

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools is holding a teacher interview fair this weekend.

Certified teachers are invited to attend.

Principals will conduct on-the-spot interviews for current and vacant positions. The most qualified candidates will receive early commitment from the Department of Human Resources.

The fair will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wilson High School, at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.

To register for the interview fair or to complete the employment application, visit www.ppsk12.us/jobs.